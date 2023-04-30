We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Meyer becomes Omaha’s new all-time strikeout leader

By Grace Boyles
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On the first batter of the game, Mavericks ace Kamryn Meyer tossed her 699th career strikeout to Western Illinois’ Georgia Rea to become Omaha’s new all-time leading strikeout leader. Former strikeout leader Cheris Kuster was on hand to congratulate Meyer and take the record-breaking ball back to the dugout. Meyer, now in her senior season, immediately struck out the next batter to eclipse 700 strikeouts.

Omaha went on to win the first game of their Saturday double-header 9-1, as well as the second game, 5-2.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha's Westroads Mall is adding new shops in the age where most other malls are dead or dying.
Westroads Mall takes on a new role: bridging e-commerce with brick & mortar
Ryan Larsen has been missing from La Vista since May 2021.
Petition to have missing Ryan Larsen presumed dead thrown out by judge
An arrest has been made in a string of northwest Omaha plywood thefts.
Arrest made in plywood thefts from Omaha area construction sites
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo, all other suspects ordered to remain detained
Dr. Leroy Carhart, Nebraska abortion doctor, dead at 81
Dr. Leroy Carhart, prominent Nebraska abortion doctor dies at 81

Latest News

Trey Palmer at Purdue
Palmer, Mathis picked in sixth round, other Huskers sign as undrafted free agents
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson has entered the transfer portal.
Nebraska QB Casey Thompson enters transfer portal
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) exits the field following their 15-14 loss to...
Casey Thompson enters transfer portal
Fans attend the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament between...
Nebraska volleyball at Memorial Stadium sold out