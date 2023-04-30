Meyer becomes Omaha’s new all-time strikeout leader

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On the first batter of the game, Mavericks ace Kamryn Meyer tossed her 699th career strikeout to Western Illinois’ Georgia Rea to become Omaha’s new all-time leading strikeout leader. Former strikeout leader Cheris Kuster was on hand to congratulate Meyer and take the record-breaking ball back to the dugout. Meyer, now in her senior season, immediately struck out the next batter to eclipse 700 strikeouts.

Omaha went on to win the first game of their Saturday double-header 9-1, as well as the second game, 5-2.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.