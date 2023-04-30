David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny but windy and cool Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Northwest winds backed off a little overnight, but gusts were already picking back up by sunrise. Another windy and cool day is expected across the area. The good news is we will see plenty of sunshine, it will just be difficult to warm up thanks to the winds. Gusts of 30 to 45mph are likely by late morning into the afternoon, with the strongest winds in northeastern Nebraska and across parts of Iowa. With drier conditions in place, some pockets of blowing dust will be possible once again.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures this morning are generally in the low 40s, though a few spots around the metro did dip into the upper 30s. Most of the morning will see readings in the 40s thanks to the breezy northwest winds. We will slowly warm into the mid-50s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s around Omaha. A little farther south and west it warm a touch morning, possibly around 60 degrees for areas like Lincoln, Columbus, and Beatrice. Those temperatures still coming in well below average for the end of April.

Gusty winds Sunday afternoon (WOWT)

Winds let up a little after sunset, but we will stay breezy overnight with northwest gusts up to 25mph. It will be another chilly night as temperatures once again drop into the upper 30s. This will mean a cold start to May, but we should see a slight warm-up for Monday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. It will still be windy on Monday, though gusts should generally be 30-35mph, a slight improvement over today.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

Tuesday will finally feature some lighter winds, though it may still be a bit breezy in the morning. It will be warmer Tuesday as well, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The warming trend continue for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s expected. A few scattered storm chances move in for the second half of the week, though rain doesn’t appear to be concentrated on a particular day, or very widespread at this time. Forecast data is very diffuse on the rain chances, so stay tuned as we narrow those chances down throughout the week.

