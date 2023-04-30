David’s Evening Forecast - Windy conditions continue, warming this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wind blasted out of the northwest once again today, gusts of 40 to 50mph across the area. Temperatures did manage to top out around 60 degrees, but it has been tough to do much outside thanks to the wind. Gusty conditions will continue this evening, winds of 30 to 45mph expected through sunset. Winds will back off a little after sunset, but gusts of 20 to 30mph are still expected for much of the overnight. Temperatures will cool back into the low 50s by 10pm, and it will be chilly overnight.

Sunday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

May will start on a cool note with temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40. The breezy conditions should help to prevent much in the way of frost formation, but you will certainly want a jacket headed out the door. Winds kick back up throughout the day, though it will not be quite as windy as what we saw Sunday afternoon. Northwest gusts of 25 to 35mph are expected by the afternoon. Sunny skies will help out some, temperatures should warm a few degrees over Sunday with highs reaching the mid-60s for most of the area.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Still breezy on Tuesday, but we will see some improvement as winds drop back into the 20-25mph range. The warming trend will continue with highs pushing into the middle and upper 60s across the metro. Even warmer for Wednesday with highs in the middle 70s. Winds will be lighter as well, it should be a very nice day. Temperatures will make a run at 80 degrees by Thursday, though there could be an isolated shower or storm in the area. The warmer Spring conditions will stick with us into the upcoming weekend, our next best chance for rain holding off until Saturday or Sunday.

Warming trend this week (WOWT)

