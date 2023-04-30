Authorities investigate fatal stabbing in Harvard, Neb.

HARVARD, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say one person is dead after being stabbed multiple times during a fight.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Saturday around 8 p.m., the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing call at a residence near 4th Avenue and Pine Street in Harvard.

Authorities arrived and found a stabbing victim, identified as 30-year-old Kristaff Gonzalez of Harvard. Gonzalez was transported to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings but died on the way to the hospital.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Gonzalez was in a fight with another person when a third individual intervened and stabbed Gonzalez.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, remained on the scene and was taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office. No charges have been filed yet as the investigation continues.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigating agency and requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol for the investigation.

