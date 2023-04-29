Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 28
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a fatal motorcycle crash, human remains found and an investigation by the Department of Labor
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, April 28.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Skeletal remains found in south Omaha Monday afternoon
OPD tells 6 News the remains were discovered near 30th and G Streets at about 2 p.m. near unused railroad tracks.
5. Federal indictment unsealed in charges against Omaha city councilman, former Omaha Police officers
Two indictments detail the alleged fraudulent use of funds intended for LPOA and PACE.
4. Three arrested for skimming at FNBO ATM
First National Bank of Omaha was warning customers to keep a close eye on their accounts.
3. Neighbors raising concern over Logan, Iowa feedlot
Property owners are making noise in a quiet country neighborhood near Logan, Iowa.
2. Motorcyclist killed in Sarpy County crash
A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash involving a tow truck in western Sarpy County.
1. 133 employees being awarded back wages after Department of Labor investigation
Employees from six Omaha bars, restaurants, and live music venues owned by the same LLC are being awarded thousands of dollars in back wages as the result of a federal investigation.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Ryan Larsen petition thrown out
5. 40-pound cat adopted
4. UNMC Labs
3. Horse euthanized
2. Superintendent leaving
1. New sculpture
CATCH UP
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.