Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - April 28

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a fatal motorcycle crash, human remains found and an investigation by the Department of Labor
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, April 28.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Skeletal remains found in south Omaha Monday afternoon

OPD tells 6 News the remains were discovered near 30th and G Streets at about 2 p.m. near unused railroad tracks.

Omaha Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found Monday afternoon.

5. Federal indictment unsealed in charges against Omaha city councilman, former Omaha Police officers

Two indictments detail the alleged fraudulent use of funds intended for LPOA and PACE.

An Omaha city councilman, along with two former Omaha Police officers and a fundraiser, have been indicted on federal charges.

4. Three arrested for skimming at FNBO ATM

First National Bank of Omaha was warning customers to keep a close eye on their accounts.

Three people were arrested Tuesday afternoon for leaving a skimming device on an Omaha ATM.

3. Neighbors raising concern over Logan, Iowa feedlot

Property owners are making noise in a quiet country neighborhood near Logan, Iowa.

Neighbors in one Harrison County town are raising questions over a proposed feedlot.

2. Motorcyclist killed in Sarpy County crash

A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash involving a tow truck in western Sarpy County.

A motorcyclist has died from his injuries after a crash involving a tow truck in western Sarpy County.

1. 133 employees being awarded back wages after Department of Labor investigation

Employees from six Omaha bars, restaurants, and live music venues owned by the same LLC are being awarded thousands of dollars in back wages as the result of a federal investigation.

Back wages are being paid to 133 employees across six Omaha establishments after a federal investigation.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Omaha bar & restaurant owner fined, forced to pay employees back wages
2. Northern lights possible in Iowa and Nebraska
3. Three arrested in central Omaha ATM skimming incident
4. Motorcyclist dies in Sarpy County crash with tow truck
5. Offutt Air Force Base goes on lockdown
6. First known social enterprise in Council Bluffs prepares to open

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Ryan Larsen petition thrown out

5. 40-pound cat adopted

4. UNMC Labs

3. Horse euthanized

2. Superintendent leaving

1. New sculpture

