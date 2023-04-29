We are Local
Man arrested at West Omaha apartment after allegedly stabbing mother in head

By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is in the hospital after allegedly being stabbed by her son overnight.

The Omaha Police Department says at 12:34 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to an apartment in the area of Dorcas Plaza & S 140th Plaza for a cutting.

Officers arrived and found the victim, a 46-year-old woman, with a stab wound to the head. The victim was sent to Bergan Mercy for treatment.

A suspect was then contacted at the scene, who police identified as 22-year-old Devin Murphy - the son of the victim.

Murphy was booked into Douglas County Corrections for one count of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

