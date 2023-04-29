We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Kool-Aid Man statue unveiled at Hastings Museum

Local4 News at 6 Saturday
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Hastings Museum now has a familiar greeter outside the building at 1330 N. Burlington Ave.

A crew from Icon Poly Studio of Gibbon delivered and set up the 6-foot Kool-Aid Man statue on Saturday.

The Kool-Aid Man’s exterior is made from urethane fiberglass. The interior includes a heavy duty polyurethane foam in the legs and urethane wooden armature inside the structure for stability. Altogether, the sculpture weighs between 180 and 200 pounds.

Museum staff hope Kool-Aid Man will enhance visibility for the Museum’s connection to the famous beverage that was invented in Hastings.

The Kool-Aid man is a highly recognizable image throughout the nation. Not everyone who travels through Hastings knows the history of the drink mix is rooted in the Hastings community. The hope is the statue will spark curiosity and bring those people into the building. Once here, visitors can explore not only the history of Kool-Aid but the history of the Hastings region. This is the last piece of the Museum’s patio renovation that included a new paved entry and path, new landscaping, and the installation of the new outdoor classroom.

The Museum’s patio renovation and outdoor classroom was dedicated in September 2022 during a 150th anniversary celebration for the Hastings community.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested at West Omaha apartment after allegedly stabbing mother in head
Omaha's Westroads Mall is adding new shops in the age where most other malls are dead or dying.
Westroads Mall takes on a new role: bridging e-commerce with brick & mortar
Omaha Police investigate shooting that injured 2
59-year-old man lost his life in Ida County, Iowa crash
Actor Jack Nicholson attends Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the...
Jack Nicholson returns to courtside for Lakers’ playoff game

Latest News

A beekeeper warns of Foulbrood disease in the Omaha area
Omaha beekeeper warns honey farmers of contagious disease killing bees
An Omaha beekeeper is warning other hobbyists about foulbrood disease
Omaha beekeeper warns of Foulbrood disease
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny but windy and cool Sunday
Sunny but windy and cool Sunday
More windy days, chilly nights