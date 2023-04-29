David’s Morning Forecast - Frosty start, breezy afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chilly morning with some patchy frost in spots as temperatures dipped into the mid-30s. Plenty of sunshine to start the day with light winds, but a cold front on the move across the Dakotas will mean some changes by this afternoon. Temperatures should rebound into the upper 50s to around 60 by the lunch hour, but clouds will also be on the increase as the cold front moves through the area.

The increase in clouds along with an increase in north winds will slow down our warm up as we head into the afternoon. North winds gusting up to 35 or even 40mph will be likely, especially on the Nebraska side. A few spotty showers or even a couple of thunderstorms are possible after 3pm through about 8pm. The better chance for a spotty storm will be in Iowa, but a brief downpour can’t be ruled out in the metro. Any rain will not last long, but keep that in mind if you have outdoor plans today. Temperatures will be cooling quickly this evening behind that cold front thanks to the gusty north winds. We likely drop back into the upper 30s overnight.

Sunday morning will be quite chilly once again, however the gusty winds should help to mitigate any frost potential. Plenty of sun is expected once again, especially in for the morning hours. Clouds likely build some in the afternoon, but the forecast remains dry. Gusty north to northwest winds up to 40mph will keep temperatures below average for the end of April. Highs likely top out in the upper 50s for the metro, with some 60s toward Lincoln and Beatrice. More 30s are possible Sunday night, though breezy winds should again help to limit the frost potential.

Winds remain quite gusty on Monday, but sunny skies should help to add on a few more degrees. Winds finally relax a bit more on Tuesday, though it could still be a little breezy at times. Temperatures Tuesday should push back into the upper 60s. A big jump warmth is expected for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 70s likely. Our next chance for any rain will hold off until Wednesday evening or overnight.

