David’s Evening Forecast - More windy days, chilly nights

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunshine this morning and light winds allowed temperatures to warm quickly to around 70 degrees, but a cold front moving through during the midday hours brought a surge of north winds gusting over 40mph and falling temperatures. A few spotty showers spread in from the north along with more clouds. An isolated shower will remain possible through early evening, but should fade as we approach sunset. Wind gusts of 30-40mph will remain possible into the overnight. Temperatures falling into the 50s for the early evening will drop into the 40s and even 30s overnight.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

It will be another chilly start to Sunday with temperatures around 38 degrees in Omaha. The steady north wind should help to lessen any frost potential. Wind gusts of 15 to 25mph are likely in the morning, increasing to 30-45mph during the afternoon. The highest winds gusts will likely be across parts of Iowa, but the entire region will experience another windy day.

Gusty winds Sunday afternoon (WOWT)

Temperatures will be coming in below average once again. After starting off in the upper 30s to low 40s, we will slowly warm into the 50s for the afternoon. Generally sunny skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon, though we should see more sun than clouds in the metro. Highs top out in the upper 50s for Omaha, with some spots around 60 in Lincoln. That still puts us nearly 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Gusty winds stick with us on Monday, though temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs in the lower 60s. Winds finally start to relax a bit on Tuesday, though still breezy. Temperatures on Tuesday push back into the mid and upper 60s. Spring warmth makes a comeback for the middle and end of the week, with highs jumping into the middle if not upper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Some spots could make a run at 80 degrees one of those day, though a few storms are possible Wednesday night. The warmth should last through the week with highs in the 70s for the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures next week (WOWT)

