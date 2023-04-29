We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

David’s Evening Forecast - More windy days, chilly nights

By David Koeller
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunshine this morning and light winds allowed temperatures to warm quickly to around 70 degrees, but a cold front moving through during the midday hours brought a surge of north winds gusting over 40mph and falling temperatures. A few spotty showers spread in from the north along with more clouds. An isolated shower will remain possible through early evening, but should fade as we approach sunset. Wind gusts of 30-40mph will remain possible into the overnight. Temperatures falling into the 50s for the early evening will drop into the 40s and even 30s overnight.

Saturday Evening Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast(WOWT)

It will be another chilly start to Sunday with temperatures around 38 degrees in Omaha. The steady north wind should help to lessen any frost potential. Wind gusts of 15 to 25mph are likely in the morning, increasing to 30-45mph during the afternoon. The highest winds gusts will likely be across parts of Iowa, but the entire region will experience another windy day.

Gusty winds Sunday afternoon
Gusty winds Sunday afternoon(WOWT)

Temperatures will be coming in below average once again. After starting off in the upper 30s to low 40s, we will slowly warm into the 50s for the afternoon. Generally sunny skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon, though we should see more sun than clouds in the metro. Highs top out in the upper 50s for Omaha, with some spots around 60 in Lincoln. That still puts us nearly 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Sunday's Forecast
Sunday's Forecast(WOWT)

Gusty winds stick with us on Monday, though temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs in the lower 60s. Winds finally start to relax a bit on Tuesday, though still breezy. Temperatures on Tuesday push back into the mid and upper 60s. Spring warmth makes a comeback for the middle and end of the week, with highs jumping into the middle if not upper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Some spots could make a run at 80 degrees one of those day, though a few storms are possible Wednesday night. The warmth should last through the week with highs in the 70s for the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures next week
Temperatures next week(WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen has been missing from La Vista since May 2021.
Petition to have missing Ryan Larsen presumed dead thrown out by judge
Omaha's Westroads Mall is adding new shops in the age where most other malls are dead or dying.
Westroads Mall takes on a new role: bridging e-commerce with brick & mortar
An arrest has been made in a string of northwest Omaha plywood thefts.
Arrest made in plywood thefts from Omaha area construction sites
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo, all other suspects ordered to remain detained
Dr. Leroy Carhart, Nebraska abortion doctor, dead at 81
Dr. Leroy Carhart, prominent Nebraska abortion doctor dies at 81

Latest News

More windy days, chilly nights
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Frosty start, breezy afternoon
Frosty start, breezy afternoon
Frost Advisory
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Frosty start to Saturday ahead of weekend PM showers