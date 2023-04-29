We are Local
Council Bluffs Police: Man assaults ATM technician, steals cash

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - An ATM was violently robbed Friday evening.

The Council Bluffs Police Department says Friday around 6:06 p.m., a technician was servicing an ATM at the US Bank at 2901 West Broadway when a man assaulted him.

Police say the suspect assaulted the technician to get access to the ATM. The suspect took cash from the ATM and left in a silver four-door vehicle.

The technician wasn’t seriously injured during the assault.

After searching the area, police couldn’t find the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact t the Council Bluffs Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728.

