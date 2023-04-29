We are Local
3 killed, 1 wounded in Philadelphia shooting; 2 in custody

Three people are dead after a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia. (KYW, PHILADELPHIA POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three people were killed and one was wounded in a shooting at a home in northeast Philadelphia, authorities said.

Lt. John Stanford told reporters that officers called to the residence in the Lawncrest neighborhood shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday and found one person shot on the sidewalk, another on the porch and a third victim inside the home. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said another 16-year-old male victim arrived in a car at Jefferson Frankford Hospital. Stanford said at least two people were taken into custody and a gun was recovered from the vehicle.

Police said the victims were all between 15 and 20 years old. WPVI-TV reported that officials from the School District of Philadelphia confirmed that at least two of the deceased victims were students in the school district, one in the eighth grade and the other in the 11th grade. No identities were immediately released.

Two weeks ago, more than two dozen shots were fired during a gun battle outside the Lawncrest Recreation Center, one bullet entering the window of a day care, WPVI-TV reported.

Stanford acknowledged frustration at the ongoing violence in the city, but said “we can’t lose hope, because if we lose hope then everybody in this city will lose hope.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

