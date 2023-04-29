We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

2 rare leopards born at Pittsburgh Zoo

The cubs were born March 18.
The cubs were born March 18.(Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two Amur leopard cubs are the latest additions to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

They were born March 18.

Mother Semba, who was also born at the zoo, and the cubs are thriving.

Anyone anxious to see them will have to wait until June though. That’s when they get vaccinated and learn how to navigate the outdoors.

But for now, animal lovers can lend a helping hand in naming them.

For a $5 donation, people can submit name recommendations on the zoo’s website.

The contest is expected to close at the end of May.

Amur leopards are considered one of the rarest subspecies of cats on earth.

There are roughly 100 critically endangered leopards surviving in the wild in their native Russia and China.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen has been missing from La Vista since May 2021.
Petition to have missing Ryan Larsen presumed dead thrown out by judge
Omaha Police: passenger dies in single-vehicle crash, driver flees scene
Damage to the clubhouse at Omaha's Warren Swigert Golf Course, April 26, 2023.
Omaha golf course closed due to clubhouse damage
Three arrested in central Omaha ATM skimming incident
Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after severe injury

Latest News

A new report shows inflation slowed last month as regulators reveal what caused Signature Bank...
Report shows inflation cooling as banking concerns grow
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean...
N. Korea insults Biden, slams defense agreement with Seoul
Palermo detention means council must consider more options
With decision to detain Vinny Palermo, council members raise call for resignation
Omaha Public Library has announced the new downtown branch's opening date.
Omaha Public Library announces opening date of new downtown branch