We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Thomas Jefferson High School “hold status” determined to be false alarm

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs high school was briefly placed under lockdown Friday afternoon.

Council Bluffs Police tells 6 News a school resource officer at Thomas Jefferson High School got a report of an unauthorized person who was said to have entered the building at about 1:30 p.m. The officer was shown a photo of the person and placed the school on a “hold status,” which generated a heavy police presence surrounding the building.

A search of the building and a review of surveillance video showed the male had never entered the school, and no unauthorized persons were found during the search.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen has been missing from La Vista since May 2021.
Petition to have missing Ryan Larsen presumed dead thrown out by judge
Omaha Police: passenger dies in single-vehicle crash, driver flees scene
Damage to the clubhouse at Omaha's Warren Swigert Golf Course, April 26, 2023.
Omaha golf course closed due to clubhouse damage
Three arrested in central Omaha ATM skimming incident
Nebraska abortion ban bill fails second-round vote, bill killed for session

Latest News

Omaha's Westroads Mall is adding new shops in the age where most other malls are dead or dying.
Westroads Mall takes on a new role: bridging e-commerce with brick & mortar
Omaha's Westroads Mall is adding new shops in the age where most other malls are dead or dying.
New shops bringing new life to Westroads Mall
Sen. Marv Riepe says he's not changing his mind on LB626, despite pressure within his own party.
Sen. Marv Riepe says he isn't backing down on refusal to vote for abortion ban
Ospreys have been making a former OPPD nuclear plant their home.
Ospreys nest on decommissioned Nebraska nuclear facility