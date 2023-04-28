Thomas Jefferson High School “hold status” determined to be false alarm

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs high school was briefly placed under lockdown Friday afternoon.

Council Bluffs Police tells 6 News a school resource officer at Thomas Jefferson High School got a report of an unauthorized person who was said to have entered the building at about 1:30 p.m. The officer was shown a photo of the person and placed the school on a “hold status,” which generated a heavy police presence surrounding the building.

A search of the building and a review of surveillance video showed the male had never entered the school, and no unauthorized persons were found during the search.

