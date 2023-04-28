Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Scattered showers, cooler and increasing wind Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are showers on the map as you get going on this Friday morning. The best rain chances will be this morning with spotty showers still possible most of the afternoon too. Otherwise clouds will keep us cooler with temperatures that bounce around in the 50s.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Most of us will see less than 0.25″ of rain out of this today with a few isolated spots in Nebraska that could see a bit more. Overall it won’t make a dent in the drought but it’s welcomed nonetheless.

As the rain moves through, the wind will kick up from the northwest behind it. Gusts to 35 mph are likely into the evening as colder air settles in.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

That colder air that settles in will get even colder heading into Saturday morning. Clear skies and light wind will allow temps to fall into the mid and upper 30s. It may be just cold enough to see some patchy frost in our area to start Saturday.

Tonight's Lows (WOWT)

We’ll rebound quickly and make it into the 60s by Saturday afternoon though. It will be another windy day Saturday with NW gusts to 40 mph possible, especially by the afternoon. There could also be a few spotty afternoon showers or storms pop up with the heat of the day too. Nothing heavy but it won’t be perfectly dry.

saturday forecast (WOWT)

Northwest wind will likely be an issue on Sunday too with gusts to near 40 mph likely. That will usher in some colder air and limit our highs to the upper 50s. Overall a lot of ups and downs over the next 2-3 days with quite a bit of wind.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

