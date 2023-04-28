Ospreys nest on decommissioned Nebraska nuclear facility

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (WOWT) – Just about a half-hour drive north from downtown Omaha at the now shut-down Fort Calhoun nuclear power plant, something fascinating is happening.

It has nothing to do with nuclear waste. Instead, there are signs of a growing family of Ospreys, a science and nature lesson that is no longer a top secret.

Two adult ospreys, believed to be the same two each year for the past few years, are perched high atop a 50-foot power pole on the grounds of what was the Fort Calhoun Nuclear Generating Station. It closed in 2016.

As the Omaha Public Power District began the tedious process of de-contaminating or decommissioning the nuclear facility, the large hawks lost their habitat, which was a huge tower that had to come down. So OPPD, led by wildlife expert Chris Vrtiska, built them a new one.

“So we used some old transmission poles that we had,” said Vrtiska. “We actually bought a platform designed for Osprey nests. We wired in some larger sticks on the base, kind of like a starter home for the Osprey, hoping they would accept it better.”

Workers at OPPD came up with another idea: hook up a camera, link it to YouTube and stream it live, allowing anybody with a computer and internet access to watch the Ospreys. In just the past month, the raptors have returned to the Omaha area. The female has laid three eggs in what is one of the only nesting sites for Ospreys in all of Nebraska.

Why here? Because of Fort Calhoun’s close proximity to the Missouri River and access to their main source of food – fish.

On the webcam, you can watch the Osprey parents take turns sitting on the eggs while the other flies off and goes hunting. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission teamed up with OPPD to make Fort Calhoun a yearly destination for the beautiful predatory birds.

Program Manager Joel Jorgenson says he expects Osprey to expand their presence and grow in population here in Nebraska.

“Raptors are interesting because they are a fish-eating raptor and are the only fish-eating raptor we have in North America. So, there are plenty of places along the Missouri River where they can find a healthy supply of fish,” Jorgenson noted.

Experts expect the eggs to hatch sometime around Memorial Day. The chicks will then stay close to the nest into the late summer or early fall before they fly off and head south.

In the meantime, you can watch them on the livestream.

