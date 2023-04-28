We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police investigate gas station robbery

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a suspect in a gas station robbery.

According to the Omaha Police Department, at 10:55 p.m. Thursday, the Mega Saver at 41st and Dodge was robbed.

Police say the store employee there at the time said when they opened the register, a man came behind the counter, pushed the employee over and took money from the drawer.

The suspect is described by police as a man in his mid 30′s, 6′0″ and 160 pounds with long hair in a ponytail. They left in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen has been missing from La Vista since May 2021.
Petition to have missing Ryan Larsen presumed dead thrown out by judge
Omaha Police: passenger dies in single-vehicle crash, driver flees scene
Damage to the clubhouse at Omaha's Warren Swigert Golf Course, April 26, 2023.
Omaha golf course closed due to clubhouse damage
Three arrested in central Omaha ATM skimming incident
Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after severe injury

Latest News

Nebraska celebrates a state holiday
Nebraska celebrates Arbor Day with tree planting, Arbor Day Foundation visits Wall Street
A judge has overruled Tammi Larsen's petition to have her son Ryan declared legally dead.
Family of Ryan Larsen plans to move forward on suing school district despite losing petition
Councilwoman Melton is acting mayor as others are out of town
Omaha Mayor succession line changes after Palermo loses VP title
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo, all other suspects ordered to remain detained
Nebraska celebrates a state holiday
Nebraska celebrates Arbor Day