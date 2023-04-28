Omaha Police investigate gas station robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a suspect in a gas station robbery.

According to the Omaha Police Department, at 10:55 p.m. Thursday, the Mega Saver at 41st and Dodge was robbed.

Police say the store employee there at the time said when they opened the register, a man came behind the counter, pushed the employee over and took money from the drawer.

The suspect is described by police as a man in his mid 30′s, 6′0″ and 160 pounds with long hair in a ponytail. They left in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.