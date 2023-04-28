Omaha Mayor succession line changes after Palermo loses VP title

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday morning the acting Mayor of Omaha is City Council member Aimee Melton.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Council President Pete Festersen are both out of town. Normally in this situation, the acting mayor would’ve been Vinny Palermo.

However, the City Council voted Tuesday to strip him of his Vice President role, which prevented him from becoming acting mayor.

Next week, the Council will vote on making that decision permanent.

