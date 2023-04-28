Omaha man sentenced to 27 years for sex trafficking a minor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Jose Franco, 21, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. According to officials, in August 2022, Franco was the subject of a DEA investigation for his alleged role in selling fentanyl in Omaha. An undercover agent allegedly purchased 21.3 grams of fentanyl from Francy and a second buy was set up as well, with Franco allegedly selling another 29.3 grams. A month later Franco was arrested while allegedly delivering 58.7 grams of fentanyl to an undercover agent. A search warrant was executed at the residence Franco was staying and authorities allegedly found more than 326 fentanyl pills and an AK-47 assault rifle.

James Ferman Chatman, 43, of Omaha, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 27 years in prison for sex trafficking of a minor by force. The case began in September 2021 when law enforcement received information from FBI Innocence Lost that a missing 17-year-old girl was being advertised online for sex in Omaha. Investigators found the victim, who allegedly told them that Chatman was forcing her to engage in commercial sex acts. Chatman allegedly kept all the proceeds from sex buyers and gave the girl cocaine. In November 2021, investigators learned that Chatman was at an Omaha hotel and arrested him there. While he was arrested, Chatman was allegedly found with an adult female who told authorities she was being forced to engage in sex acts for money.

Gilberto Aguilar-Beltran, 46, of Omaha, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to 24 years and 5 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In May 2021, Omaha Police allegedly saw Aguilar-Beltran driving to meet with two people at a Taco Bell in Omaha. After all parties left, police pulled over the alleged buyers and searched their vehicle after a drug dog alerted. Officers allegedly found one pound of meth and arrested the driver and a passenger. Later, police searched Aguilar-Beltran’s home and allegedly found large amounts of meth, cash, a digital scale and packing materials. Later during trial, a cooperating witness allegedly said Aguilar-Beltran was further involved with a larger drug trafficking network. Aguilar-Beltran would allegedly let his garage be used to offload meth coming from the southwest border.

Gianetta Lynn Middleton, 51, of Omaha, was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to 14 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth within 1,000 feet of a protected location. Authorities say from September 2021 to November 2021, Middleton and others conspired to sell 168 grams of meth from her apartment in Fremont. Middleton allegedly sold meth multiple times from her apartment, which was across the street from a city park.

Donovan Shaw, 29, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 9 years and 4 months in prison for conspiracy to interfere with commerce by way of robbery with two counts of interference with commerce by robbery, and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a robbery. Shaw pleaded guilty to attempting to rob a Family Dollar and robbing a Bucky’s gas station at gunpoint in Omaha. Shaw was also sentenced for robbing a Kwik Shop, a second Bucky’s, a Tobacco Hut and a Sergeant Peffer’s restaurant in Omaha.

Jeremy M. Boyd, 25, of Omaha, was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 8 years and 6 months in prison for the receipt and distribution and of child porn. In April 2020, the Nebraska Internet Crime Against Children Task Force in Lincoln got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip was originally sent by Kik, an instant messaging app. The tip alleged that a user uploaded videos of child porn to the app. Investigators got an IP address from the Kik account in question and it allegedly took them to Boyd’s address. A warrant was executed and authorities seized a smartphone and USB drive and also searched a computer, allegedly finding 16 videos of child porn. Boyd also allegedly admitted to receiving child porn and using the Kik app.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.