Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo, all other suspects ordered to remain detained

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo will remain in Saunders County Jail until trial.

Friday afternoon, a judge decided that Vinny Palermo, Richie Gonzalez and Jack Olson will remain detained on federal charges until trial. The fourth suspect in the case, Johnny Palermo, was already ordered to remain detained after entering a “not guilty” plea.

The four were arrested earlier this month on federal charges, including wire fraud and various financial schemes.

In the Detention Order released Friday, the court stated Palermo posed a “serious risk of obstruction or attempted obstruction of justice, and of actual or attempted intimidation of witnesses.”

Attorneys can still ask the judge to reconsider the decision for them to remain detained at any point.

Following the judge’s decision for the suspects to remain jailed, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has once again called for Palermo to resign from his seat on the City Council.

“Following the federal judge’s order that Vinny Palermo remain in jail until trial, I again call on him to resign his seat on the Omaha City Council. The residents of Council District 4 deserve representation on the Council. His resignation will begin the process to replace him and the Council can continue its important work without further interruption. Without his resignation, the City Charter requires Palermo to forfeit his seat after three consecutive months of unexcused absences or six consecutive months of absence for any reason. If convicted, he would forfeit his seat. The City Law Department is also exploring other options that may be allowed to require forfeiture of his council seat.”

