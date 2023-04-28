Nebraska volleyball at Memorial Stadium sold out

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Volleyball Day in Nebraska sold out in three days, the last of the more than 82,000 tickets were bought this morning. The number does not include field-level seating or indoor club seating, which means there is a chance of going after the record for the largest crowd to watch a women’s sporting event in the country. The mark is 90,185 and it was set in 1999 at the Rose Bowl in the Women’s World Cup final.

“Nebraska fans never cease to amaze me,” Nebraska Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said. “We knew the interest in this match would be extremely high, but to sell out Memorial Stadium is truly remarkable. I’ve heard lots of talk about breaking the NCAA volleyball attendance record, but given the incredible demand for this event we want to explore every avenue to see if it’s possible to challenge the record for the most attended women’s sporting event in this country. We are truly grateful!”

The largest crowd to see watch a college volleyball game was set in Columbus in the NCAA Championship two years ago when Nebraska played Wisconsin, it was 18,755.. Last season the Badgers and Florida broke the regular season record with a crowd of 16,833. Both of those college volleyball records will fall, the largest for any game and the largest in the regular season.

“There is No Place Like Nebraska. What more can you say?” Nebraska Head Coach John Cook said. “We knew there was a lot of interest in this event based on the reaction we’ve had the last couple of months traveling around the state and the country. But to sell out more than 80,000 tickets already? It’s unreal. Our team was already pumped up about Volleyball Day in Nebraska, but now I can’t even imagine how excited they are going to be for this. It’s epic.”

