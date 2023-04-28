Nebraska Republicans urge Sen. Merv Riepe to reconsider vote on abortion ban bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Republican Party wants Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston to reconsider the 6-week abortion ban.

Thursday, a cloture vote failed by one vote to move LB626 forward. The bill is now essentially dead for the rest of the session.

Sen. Riepe, a co-sponsor of the bill, did not vote. He filed an amendment to change the ban to 12 weeks. That amendment was not voted on before they adjourned Thursday.

Following the vote Thursday, several organizations and politicians voice their thoughts on the matter. Some supported Riepe’s decision, while others shared their disappointment.

More statements followed the next day. Friday morning, the Douglas County Republican Party Chairman issued a statement.

“The Douglas County Republican Party and pro-life Republicans across the state are shocked and disappointed with the outcome of the cloture vote on LB 626 - the Heart Beat bill yesterday. We echo Governor Pillen’s statement and encourage Senator Riepe to reconsider on Tuesday.”

Pro-life group Nebraskans Embracing Life also released a statement, calling on Riepe to resign.

“Senator Merv Riepe should resign immediately for hiding and misrepresenting his pro-abortion views, manipulating Nebraska voters who trusted him in District 12. He failed to vote as he promised, to save Nebraska children in the womb, and brazenly argued on the state floor for their demise after cleverly masking his true position for months. He is unfit for office due to dishonesty in the highest order, let alone his despicable advocacy for killing an innocent child after promising voters a defense of life to obtain his office. All politicians of integrity should call out Senator Riepe! Nebraskans deserve better!”

6 News has reached out to Sen. Riepe for comment about his decision and the demands that he reconsiders, but we have not heard back as of midday Friday.

