Nebraska Republicans urge Sen. Merv Riepe to reconsider vote on abortion ban bill

Nebraska's controversial six-week abortion ban bill failed in the Unicameral Thursday by a single vote.
Nebraska's controversial six-week abortion ban bill failed in the Unicameral Thursday by a single vote.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Republican Party wants Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston to reconsider the 6-week abortion ban.

Thursday, a cloture vote failed by one vote to move LB626 forward. The bill is now essentially dead for the rest of the session.

Sen. Riepe, a co-sponsor of the bill, did not vote. He filed an amendment to change the ban to 12 weeks. That amendment was not voted on before they adjourned Thursday.

Following the vote Thursday, several organizations and politicians voice their thoughts on the matter. Some supported Riepe’s decision, while others shared their disappointment.

More statements followed the next day. Friday morning, the Douglas County Republican Party Chairman issued a statement.

Pro-life group Nebraskans Embracing Life also released a statement, calling on Riepe to resign.

6 News has reached out to Sen. Riepe for comment about his decision and the demands that he reconsiders, but we have not heard back as of midday Friday.

