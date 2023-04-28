Nebraska celebrates Arbor Day with tree planting, Arbor Day Foundation visits Wall Street

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday is a state holiday in Nebraska. It’s Arbor Day - and it was all started by a man from Nebraska City.

J. Sterling Morton, a Nebraska newspaper editor, wanted to spread his message on the value of trees.

An estimated 1 million trees were planted back in 1872.

To celebrate, the Arbor Day Foundation earlier in the week starting off trading on Wall Street.

An event celebrating the holiday took place at Orchard Park Friday morning. It included a reading by the Mayor’s chief of staff and a tree planting.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.