We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

LNL: 2024 Presidential hopeful Asa Hutchinson speaks to Local News Live exclusively

By Local News Live Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his run for the 2024 Republican nomination for President this week. He visited the Local News Live studios and sat down for a wide-ranging interview with anchor and national correspondent Debra Alfarone.

In the interview, he laid out his potential path to the presidency, detailed what sets him apart from Republican frontrunners and talked about what he would do with the debt ceiling.

Watch Part 2 of the interview:

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen has been missing from La Vista since May 2021.
Petition to have missing Ryan Larsen presumed dead thrown out by judge
Omaha Police: passenger dies in single-vehicle crash, driver flees scene
Damage to the clubhouse at Omaha's Warren Swigert Golf Course, April 26, 2023.
Omaha golf course closed due to clubhouse damage
Three arrested in central Omaha ATM skimming incident
Nebraska abortion ban bill fails second-round vote, bill killed for session

Latest News

Nebraska abortion doctor Leroy Carhart is dead at 81.
Nebraska abortion doctor Leroy Carhart dies at 81
Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston says he won't change his vote after an abortion ban bill failed in...
Sen. Merv Riepe stays firm on decision to not vote on 6-week abortion bill
Nebraska abortion doctor Leroy Carhart dies
Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston says he won't change his vote after an abortion ban bill failed in...
BREAKING: Sen. Merv Riepe says he won't change his vote on LB626
Nebraska's controversial six-week abortion ban bill failed in the Unicameral Thursday by a...
Nebraska Republicans urge Sen. Merv Riepe to reconsider vote on abortion ban bill