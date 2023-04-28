Furnas County crash kills two, injures three more; driver arrested

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Washington man following a fatal crash in Furnas County Thursday.

Troopers spotted a Hyundai Santa Fe heading north on Highway 283 near the town of Washington at about 12:15 p.m. A Dodge Ram 3500 pickup pulling an empty trailer was headed west on Highway 89, which has a stop sign. The pickup ran the stop sign and struck the passenger side of the Hyundai.

An adult female in the Hyundai died on scene. Four additional occupants in the car were taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of those occupants, a female child, was life-flighted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where she later died.

The driver of the Hyundai and another female child were transported to a hospital, with the driver being flown to Bryan West in Lincoln. A male child was flown to a hospital in Norton, Kansas and then transported to a hospital in Wichita. All three remain in critical condition. Names are being withheld until family can be notified.

The two occupants in the Ram were transported to Norton County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver, 28-year-old Kyiaz Ulanov of Lynwood, Washington, was arrested for motor vehicle homicide and booked into the Phelps County Jail upon his release from the hospital.

NSP is conducting a full crash reconstruction investigation.

