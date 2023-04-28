We are Local
Family of Ryan Larsen plans to move forward on suing school district despite losing petition

A judge has overruled Tammi Larsen's petition to have her son Ryan declared legally dead.
A judge has overruled Tammi Larsen's petition to have her son Ryan declared legally dead.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The family of missing 11-year-old Ryan Larsen failed to have him presumed dead with a petition, but plans to continue with action against the Papillion-La Vista School District.

The family filed a petition in Sarpy County Court to have Ryan presumed dead after he’s been missing since May 2021. The petition was thrown out by a judge Thursday.

According to the family’s attorney Sean Conway, they do not believe the judge’s decision will harm their case against the school district.

Conway says they still plan on filing suit for the “numerous state and federal law violations that school district committed when they failed to watch over Ryan Larsen when he was in their control.”

The judge threw out the family’s petition on the basis that there wasn’t enough proof that Ryan was dead.

“The family wanted closure and even though court couldn’t provide it they believe they have federal remedies to hold the district accountable.”

