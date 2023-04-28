Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Frosty start to Saturday ahead of weekend PM showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The forecast will be less pleasant through the weekend thanks to the system that moved through Friday. Skies clear overnight and as winds lighten, temperatures will fall to the 30s. This will bring the threat for frost to areas mainly W of the Metro. Protect any sensitive plants!

Frost Advisory (wowt)

We’ll warm up steadily with increasing PM clouds Saturday. Gusty winds will reach to the 30s and 40s and our high of 66 Saturday won’t feel quite as pleasant thanks to this... however, we won’t get very windy until after 3 PM so take advantage of the calmer first half of the day.

Saturday wind (wowt)

The afternoon also brings chances for scattered t-showers. Best chances are just NE of the Metro but we could see a spotty shower in Omaha anytime after 12PM... Best chances around 3-5PM.

Saturday PM showers (wowt)

We’ll cool down again Sunday with a chance for a stray shower. Highs make a steady climb back to the 70s through next work week.

10 day forecast (wowt)

