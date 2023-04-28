We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Dr. Leroy Carhart, prominent Nebraska abortion doctor dies at 81

Nebraska abortion doctor Leroy Carhart is dead at 81.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s most well-known abortion doctor died overnight.

Dr. Leroy Carhart’s daughter confirmed the news. The 81-year-old operated the CARE Reproductive Health Abortion clinic in Bellevue.

In a statement, the family says “CARE is dedicated to honoring Dr. Carhart’s memory by making abortion accessible, especially later in pregnancy.”

According to CARE, Carhart founded his first clinic specializing in abortion in 1992. Since then, Carhart took two cases involving abortions later in pregnancy all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Steinberg v. Carhart had to do with Nebraska law and was decided in June of 2000. It rejected a Nebraska law that made abortions later in pregnancy illegal and cited Roe v. Wade as a reason for the ruling.

The second case, Gonzalez v. Carhart, was decided in April of 2007. It upheld a federal law banning abortions later in pregnancy.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen has been missing from La Vista since May 2021.
Petition to have missing Ryan Larsen presumed dead thrown out by judge
Omaha Police: passenger dies in single-vehicle crash, driver flees scene
Damage to the clubhouse at Omaha's Warren Swigert Golf Course, April 26, 2023.
Omaha golf course closed due to clubhouse damage
Three arrested in central Omaha ATM skimming incident
Nebraska abortion ban bill fails second-round vote, bill killed for session

Latest News

Ralston Sen. Merv Riepe says he's not changing his mind on an abortion ban bill.
BREAKING: Sen. Merv Riepe standing firm on not voting for abortion bill
Nebraska abortion doctor Leroy Carhart is dead at 81.
Nebraska abortion doctor Leroy Carhart dies at 81
Ralston Sen. Merv Riepe says he's not changing his mind on an abortion ban bill.
Sen. Merv Riepe stays firm on decision to not vote on 6-week abortion bill
Nebraska abortion doctor Leroy Carhart dies