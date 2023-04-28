Celebrating National Library Week at Omaha Public Libraries

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s National Library Week and this year’s theme is “There’s More to the Story.”

6 News checked out Baby Storytime at the Omaha Public Library’s Millard branch. It’s a chance for families to come together and learn while doing.

“We love it and my 5-year-old continues to ask ‘can we go to Storytime?’ It’s just a fun experience for them to get out of the house and have books read to them and they get to sing some fun songs and we sing them at home. It’s been really good, I love it,” says mother of three Allison Pramberg.

Baby Storytime is a popular program at Omaha Public Libraries. The rhymes, music and play are designed to promote development and learning at a young age.

“Literacy builds at every age, people who read into adulthood live longer. Reading promotes empathy and teaches kids how to handle difficult situations,” says the Executive Director of Omaha Public Libraries Laura Marlane.

Babies and children are encouraged to move and explore to get the most out of the experience.

“I think especially with the pandemic, we’ve been kind of isolated and so she doesn’t get to hang out with that many other kids her age and so this has definitely made her come out of her shell a little bit more,” says nanny Aidan Hay.

Baby Storytime is typically every Wednesday and Friday from nine-thirty to ten in the morning at the Millard branch. However, this Friday is “staff day” for staff training. We’re told all locations will be closed for the day, except the South Omaha branch.

