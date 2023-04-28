Casey Thompson enters transfer portal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Casey Thompson will play his final season of college football somewhere other than Nebraska after entering the transfer portal. He started ten games last season and helped lead the Huskers to their first win against Iowa since 2014. Thompson did not take any live reps this spring due to surgery shoulder following the season.

Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Jeff Sims led the number one offense and appeared to have the inside track to the starting job. Last year in Thompson’s only season at Nebraska he threw for 2,407 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also started ten games for Texas in 2021.

This the Huskers went from six scholarship quarterbacks to three with Sims, Chubba Purdy and Heinrich Haarberg still on the team. Nebraska is still above the 85 scholarship limit as players have two more days to enter the portal.

