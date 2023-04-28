Athlete of the Week: Millard South’s Amari Laing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Amari Laing has already had a very special track season and her coach, Shaun Tevis, doesn’t think she’s even reached her potential. She has the third-best long jump in state history at 19-11¼. Only three-quarters of an inch shy of 20 feet, only two other high school girls in Nebraska have reached that mark. She also set the meet record at the Kansas Relays in Lawrence earlier this month.

Amari Laing is having a breakout season thanks in part to her focus on the sport, in seasons prior she also played club softball in the spring, and that took a toll. Amari spent a big part of her life thinking softball was her best sport but that has changed with her recent emergence in the long jump.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.