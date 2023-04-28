Arrest made in plywood thefts from Omaha area construction sites

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday, there’s more information on an exclusive 6 News investigation into construction site thefts in northwest Omaha.

Last week Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies with backup by Sarpy County law enforcement discovered stacks of stolen plywood.

Investigators raided three apartment garage units in Bellevue to recover 200 sheets valued at $7,000, all allegedly taken from several homes under construction in Douglas County.

An arrest has been made in the case. Raudel Vazquez-Reyes, 35, is charged with felony theft. His bond was set at $10,000.

