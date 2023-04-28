We are Local
2 dead, 3 critically injured in Furnas County crash

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - In Furnas County, the Nebraska State Patrol says a man was arrested for motor vehicle homicide following a fatal crash.

Two people died and three others were critically injured in the Thursday afternoon crash.

The Nebraska State Patrol says around 12:15 p.m., at the intersection of Highway 283 and Highway 89, that 28-year-old Kyiaz Ulanovof of Lynnwood, Washington, ran a stop sign in his Dodge Ram 3500 and struck the passenger side of a Hyundai Santa Fe.

There were five people in the Hyundai.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a child was life-flighted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. The child has since passed away. Three others in the Hyundai were injured.

Names of the victims are being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

Ulanovof and a passenger in the Dodge were treated at Norton County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Ulanovof is now in Phelps County Jail.

