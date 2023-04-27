Westside High School responds to brief security incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha high school had a brief security incident Thursday morning.

In a statement released by Westside High School, Principal Jay Dostal said a school employee notified security that they overheard a conversation between students off campus that “raised concern.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the school said it placed the building into “Secure” mode while the school resource officer contacted Omaha Police. “Secure” means the school’s doors are locked and no one is allowed to enter or exit for a short period of time.

According to Omaha Police, the incident began at 9:47 a.m. when the school resource officer was told that a student was seen running through the parking lot and possibly had a gun in his pocket. The school was then placed into “Secure” mode and more officers responded.

Officers then searched the car the suspected student arrived in and a toy gun was allegedly found inside.

The “Secure” status was lifted at 10:08 a.m.

