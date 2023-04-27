Warren Swigart Golf Course damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha golf course will be closed until further notice after a truck smashed into its clubhouse.

Damage to the clubhouse at Omaha's Warren Swigert Golf Course, April 26, 2023. (WOWT)

The City said in a Facebook post that the clubhouse at Warren Swigart Golf Course near 90th and Maple is unsafe to operate because of a crash.

All play and operations at the course are suspended until further notice. The City will provide updates when available.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.