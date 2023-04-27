We are Local
Warren Swigart Golf Course damage

Omaha's Parks Department says Warren Swigert Golf Course is closed until further notice.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha golf course will be closed until further notice after a truck smashed into its clubhouse.

Damage to the clubhouse at Omaha's Warren Swigert Golf Course, April 26, 2023.
Damage to the clubhouse at Omaha's Warren Swigert Golf Course, April 26, 2023.(WOWT)

The City said in a Facebook post that the clubhouse at Warren Swigart Golf Course near 90th and Maple is unsafe to operate because of a crash.

All play and operations at the course are suspended until further notice. The City will provide updates when available.

