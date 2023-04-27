Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium sells out

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Volleyball Day in Nebraska event set to be held at Memorial Stadium has sold out after only the third day of ticket sales.

Nebraska Athletics says about 82,900 tickets were claimed between season ticket holders Tuesday and the general admission sale Wednesday and Thursday, not including field-level or indoor club seating.

Nebraska is set to host Omaha at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30. Before that, Wayne State will play Nebraska-Kearney at 4:30 p.m. as part of a doubleheader to celebrate the sport’s impact on the state.

“We knew the interest in this match would be extremely high, but to sell out Memorial Stadium is truly remarkable,” said Athletic Director Trev Alberts.

The record crowd for any NCAA volleyball match is 18,755 when Nebraska played Wisconsin in the NCAA Championship in December of 2021.

