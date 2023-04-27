We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium sells out

Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.(Brett Baker)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Volleyball Day in Nebraska event set to be held at Memorial Stadium has sold out after only the third day of ticket sales.

Nebraska Athletics says about 82,900 tickets were claimed between season ticket holders Tuesday and the general admission sale Wednesday and Thursday, not including field-level or indoor club seating.

Nebraska is set to host Omaha at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30. Before that, Wayne State will play Nebraska-Kearney at 4:30 p.m. as part of a doubleheader to celebrate the sport’s impact on the state.

“We knew the interest in this match would be extremely high, but to sell out Memorial Stadium is truly remarkable,” said Athletic Director Trev Alberts.

The record crowd for any NCAA volleyball match is 18,755 when Nebraska played Wisconsin in the NCAA Championship in December of 2021.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in central Omaha ATM skimming incident
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Judge postpones detention ruling for Omaha Councilman Palermo, retired OPD captain
Damage to the clubhouse at Omaha's Warren Swigert Golf Course, April 26, 2023.
Omaha golf course closed due to clubhouse damage
Gov. Pillen signs Nebraska’s permitless conceal carry bill
A single shot was fired at a DCSO deputy during a standoff in Elkhorn Tuesday night, April 25,...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating Tuesday night standoff in Elkhorn

Latest News

Haymarket Park
South Dakota State beats Huskers for first time since 1971
Thomas Fidone
Huskers road game at Illinois moved to Friday night
Gabe Ervin
Takeaways from Huskers spring game
Frank Solich Returns to Lincoln
Former Huskers head coach Frank Solich returns to Lincoln