We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

University of Nebraska Medical Center unveils new mascot

UNMC Labs, the University of Nebraska Medical Center's new mascot.
UNMC Labs, the University of Nebraska Medical Center's new mascot.(University of Nebraska Medical Center)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Medical Center has unveiled its new mascot thanks to a student-led initiative.

The UNMC Labs, named for the Labrador Retriever, was unveiled as part of a “De-Stress Week” event Thursday on UNMC’s Omaha campus.

Nicole Kent, student senate president and UNMC student regent, says the new mascot is “something that connects us and something to rally behind” as a Med Center community.

The UNMC Bookstore says it will have Lab apparel and other merchandise in the near future.

UNMC chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold said he’s proud of the new mascot, especially with student leaders enterprising the idea.

“It’s a great day to be a lab,” he said. “Our new mascot is a sign of student spirit at UNMC, and with its nod to our cutting-edge science, celebrates UNMC’s commitment to transforming lives in Nebraska and beyond.”

The idea came last year after a mascot contest was developed to build community among UNMC’s students. The Lab was the clear winner among four finalists in a student poll.

The Lab’s design was submitted by Caroline Seilstad, a current graduate student. The image plays on UNMC’s research, along with paying homage to the Labrador breed’s “loyalty, curiosity and caring nature.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in central Omaha ATM skimming incident
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Judge postpones detention ruling for Omaha Councilman Palermo, retired OPD captain
Damage to the clubhouse at Omaha's Warren Swigert Golf Course, April 26, 2023.
Omaha golf course closed due to clubhouse damage
Gov. Pillen signs Nebraska’s permitless conceal carry bill
A single shot was fired at a DCSO deputy during a standoff in Elkhorn Tuesday night, April 25,...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating Tuesday night standoff in Elkhorn

Latest News

The Omaha Show Wagon is back with a new look and a new name: the Omaha Mobile Stage.
Knicely Done: Omaha Mobile Stage
The present-day Omaha Mobile Stage.
Knicely Done: Omaha’s Show Wagon rolls again with new look & name
The Mills County town of Malvern is rebuilding after its downtown grocery store was destroyed...
Malvern, Iowa residents helping rebuild after grocery store devastated by fire
Malvern, Iowa's downtown district is rebuilding after fire destroyed a grocery store in 2021.
Malvern, Iowa community rebuilding downtown grocery store after fire