University of Nebraska Medical Center unveils new mascot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Medical Center has unveiled its new mascot thanks to a student-led initiative.

The UNMC Labs, named for the Labrador Retriever, was unveiled as part of a “De-Stress Week” event Thursday on UNMC’s Omaha campus.

Nicole Kent, student senate president and UNMC student regent, says the new mascot is “something that connects us and something to rally behind” as a Med Center community.

The UNMC Bookstore says it will have Lab apparel and other merchandise in the near future.

UNMC chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold said he’s proud of the new mascot, especially with student leaders enterprising the idea.

“It’s a great day to be a lab,” he said. “Our new mascot is a sign of student spirit at UNMC, and with its nod to our cutting-edge science, celebrates UNMC’s commitment to transforming lives in Nebraska and beyond.”

The idea came last year after a mascot contest was developed to build community among UNMC’s students. The Lab was the clear winner among four finalists in a student poll.

The Lab’s design was submitted by Caroline Seilstad, a current graduate student. The image plays on UNMC’s research, along with paying homage to the Labrador breed’s “loyalty, curiosity and caring nature.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.