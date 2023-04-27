We are Local
South Dakota State beats Huskers for first time since 1971

By Joe Nugent
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Going back to the 1971 baseball season Nebraska had won 11 straight against South Dakota State, the streak came to an end tonight at Haymarket Park with an 8-3 Jackrabbits win. The road team jumped out to a 7-0 lead before the Huskers scored three runs in the 7th inning to cut it to a four-run game. The Jackrabbits added one more in the ninth inning before closing it out in the bottom half.

Drew Beazley led the road team going three for five with two runs batted in and two runs scored. For Nebraska, Casey Burnham, Charlie Fischer and Gabe Swansen drove in the three runs. Jackson Brockett took the loss allowing four earned runs in the first two innings of the game.

The homestand continues Friday night as the Huskers host Minnesota at 7 p.m. central.

