Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Increasing clouds lead to some Friday rain

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll get sunshine and 40s out the door today but more clouds are set to move in during the afternoon. Even with more clouds, we’ll still be able to climb to near 70 degrees.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

You’ll notice a bit of a south breeze by the afternoon but only gusts to near 20 mph are likely later today.

Wind today (WOWT)

Those clouds are associated with a cold front that is moving through later tonight. It could bring a few showers overnight but most of it will wait until Friday morning.

Friday Cold Front (WOWT)

Rain chances will increase as the morning goes along Friday leading to a bit of a soggy start to the day. Most of us will likely see less than 0.25″ of rain from this but a few lucky spots could get a little bit more.

Friday Rain Chances (WOWT)

Colder temps in the 40s and 50s are what we’ll get all day to go along with those rain showers. Plus the northwest wind will pick up behind the front and gust 30-35 mph the rest of the day.

Friday Wind (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

