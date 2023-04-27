We are Local
Roughly 60 Omaha firefighters respond to fire at vacant OOIC building

Omaha firefighters respond to a building fire the morning of April 27, 2023
Omaha firefighters respond to a building fire the morning of April 27, 2023(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators are looking into a fire at a vacant commercial building.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, the fire started around 7 a.m. Thursday at the vacant OOIC building near North 24th and Maple Street.

The fire started in the roof and escalated to a 2-alarm fire due to the size of the building. There were roughly 60 firefighters on the scene and 24th Street was closed during the response.

Firefighters got the blaze under control at 7:22 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

