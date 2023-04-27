Poultry owners encouraged to monitor flock for deadly bird flu

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is reminding poultry owners to continue to monitor their birds for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), a disease.

“It’s important for all poultry producers to know the signs and symptoms of the disease and to continue to practice good biosecurity measures to help prevent the spread of the disease into their flocks,” State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley said. “While our HPAI detections have slowed since last year, we are still experiencing the disease in the state, and we want producers to continue to be vigilant in protecting their flocks.”

Since January, there has been three confirmed cases of HPAI in backyard flocks in Nebraska. The confirmed cases were found in Scotts Bluff, Lincoln and Sheridan counties.

NDA encourages owners of small flocks of poultry to participate in a free webinar hosted by NDA and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to learn more about the signs and symptoms of the disease, and biosecurity measures they can take to help protect their flocks. The event will take place on May 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and anyone interested can join the zoom at: https://unl.zoom.us/j/94511640727.

Owners who have poultry experiencing signs of HPAI or unusual death can report it to NDA at 402-471-2351 or the USDA at 866-536-7593. Additional resources are available here.

