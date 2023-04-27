We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Poultry owners encouraged to monitor flock for deadly bird flu

Since January, there has been three confirmed cases of HPAI in backyard flocks in Nebraska.
Since January, there has been three confirmed cases of HPAI in backyard flocks in Nebraska.(kbjr)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is reminding poultry owners to continue to monitor their birds for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), a disease.

“It’s important for all poultry producers to know the signs and symptoms of the disease and to continue to practice good biosecurity measures to help prevent the spread of the disease into their flocks,” State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley said. “While our HPAI detections have slowed since last year, we are still experiencing the disease in the state, and we want producers to continue to be vigilant in protecting their flocks.”

Since January, there has been three confirmed cases of HPAI in backyard flocks in Nebraska. The confirmed cases were found in Scotts Bluff, Lincoln and Sheridan counties.

NDA encourages owners of small flocks of poultry to participate in a free webinar hosted by NDA and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to learn more about the signs and symptoms of the disease, and biosecurity measures they can take to help protect their flocks. The event will take place on May 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and anyone interested can join the zoom at: https://unl.zoom.us/j/94511640727.

Owners who have poultry experiencing signs of HPAI or unusual death can report it to NDA at 402-471-2351 or the USDA at 866-536-7593. Additional resources are available here.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in central Omaha ATM skimming incident
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Judge postpones detention ruling for Omaha Councilman Palermo, retired OPD captain
Damage to the clubhouse at Omaha's Warren Swigert Golf Course, April 26, 2023.
Omaha golf course closed due to clubhouse damage
State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha
Ethics complaint filed against Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt
Omaha Police: passenger dies in single-vehicle crash, driver flees scene

Latest News

The latest COVID numbers from Douglas County Health.
April 27 COVID update
Nebraska's six-week abortion ban bill has failed in the second round of debate.
BREAKING: Abortion ban bill fails to reach final round of debate
Omaha, NE
Man arrested for role in hit-and-run on UNMC campus
Dr. Cheryl Logan
Outgoing Omaha superintendent to lead Pennsylvania grad school leadership center
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium sells out