Outgoing Omaha superintendent to lead Pennsylvania grad school leadership center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Outgoing Omaha Public Schools superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan has been named the inaugural executive director of the new McGraw Center for Educational Leadership at the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education.

The center was announced last fall and will focus on creating the next generation of education leaders across all levels of learning. Logan is a 2017 graduate of Penn GSE’s Mid-Career Doctoral Program and has served as a chief academic officer for Philadelphia’s school district.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Cheryl Logan as the founding executive director of the McGraw Center for Educational Leadership,” said Pam Grossman, the department’s dean. “With her wealth of experience and expertise in the field of education, Dr. Logan is poised to play an instrumental role in the development of the next generation of education leaders.”

Logan announced she would resign in December of 2022 to take effect this June, citing a desire to return to her family on the East Coast.

She is expected to begin her new role in July. OPS selected Matthew Ray to take over as interim superintendent in March.

