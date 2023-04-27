Omaha Police: passenger dies in single-vehicle crash, driver flees scene

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver allegedly fled the scene of a crash that left a woman dead.

According to the Omaha Police Department, Wednesday at 8:09 p.m., officers were called to Carter Lake Shore Drive & Cornish Boulevard for a single-vehicle crash.

Authorities say that a 2000 Ford F150 was headed north on Carter Lake Shore Drive when it left the roadway and rolled. There were two people in the vehicle.

The passenger, identified by police as 37-year-old Tiffany Brayman of Omaha, was ejected and transported to Nebraska Medicine. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver allegedly fled the scene on foot.

Police say speed, alcohol and lack of seatbelt use are being investigated as contributing factors in the incident. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.