We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha man battling to process taxes after being declared dead by IRS

An Omaha man is very much alive -- but he's been fighting to convince the IRS he isn't dead.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As he lives and breathes, Johnny Denard Jr. has battled the IRS for refusing to process his tax returns.

“I want them to know I’m very much alive, and I need my stimulus check, and I need my refunds from here on out and I don’t need to be dead no more,” Denard said.

Johnny’s returns have been returned twice in three years because the IRS listed him as deceased -- even though he has a driver’s license and Social Security card to prove he’s alive.

“The longest I stayed on the phone was four hours,” Denard said. “I probably got 20 hours in on phone calls.”

And when no refund checks or stimulus money arrived, that put Johnny in a spot for paying bills.

Johnny’s a farmer by trade, and while on a home under construction, out walked the homeowner who had been checking on progress. Johnny recognized someone who can help him convince the IRS he’s still alive.

The soon-to-be homeowner: Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon.

“I haven’t heard that one before,” Bacon said. “A guy comes up and says, ‘Hey, the IRS thinks I’m not alive and they won’t let me pay my taxes,’ and that’s a unique situation.”

“I walked up to him and said ‘sir, I don’t know if you can help me or not, but the IRS says I’m legally dead’, and he’s like ‘you look alive to me,’” Denard said.

So Bacon gave Johnny his office number.

“I grabbed a 2x4 and just wrote his number down and chucked in the car,” he said.

Johnny then built a case with Bacon’s constituent team that convinced the IRS to accept all of his tax returns and provide back refunds.

“There’s the stimulus and the IRS says we can’t pay the stimulus because you weren’t alive at the time,” Bacon said. “So now he’s back alive. We’ve got to get him the stimulus back too, so we’re working on that.”

Denard’s father died years ago, so Johnny Jr. suspects Social Security -- which feeds information to the IRS -- finally caught up and then confused the two.

“I’m afraid that when I do retire and start drawing my Social Security, the only income I’ll have, this will happen again,” he said.

After moving from Texas, Johnny Denard plans to stay in Nebraska where he knows Congressman Bacon can keep his benefits alive.

Believe it or not, the IRS has a website on what to do if the IRS incorrectly reported you as deceased -- but the agency can’t comment on specific cases.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman convicted of hitting and killing Dale Schuman's daughter on Halloween night last year...
Omaha woman sentenced to probation for fatal hit-and-run, victim’s family offers forgiveness
Neighbors in one Harrison County town are raising questions over a proposed feedlot.
Logan residents, venue owners clash with business on feedlot zoning
Police lights
Omaha Police investigating skeletal remains found in South Omaha
Gov. Pillen signs Nebraska’s permitless conceal carry bill
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo's chair sat empty on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, as the councilman...
Omaha City Council temporarily removes Palermo from VP post

Latest News

Burn scars left by recent brush fires across the metro are affecting more than just the wild.
Climate extremes and drought bring wildfires closer to home in Nebraska
Douglas County Commissioners are going back to the drawing board over the proposed new mental...
Commissioners halt Douglas County mental health facility, concerns over cost
State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha
Ethics complaint filed against Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt
Damage to the clubhouse at Omaha's Warren Swigert Golf Course, April 26, 2023.
Warren Swigart Golf Course damage