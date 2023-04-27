Omaha Everyday: Hope Center for Kids

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In case you missed it. Hope Center for Kids has open summer enrollment programs for kids in kindergarten to 12th grade! June 12th will be their 21st annual Golf Classic event you can register for on HopeCenterforKids.com. They are asking the community to get involved with Hope through membership, volunteering, and/or sponsorship. Learn more about them in todays interview!

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.