We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Everyday: Hope Center for Kids

By Bianca Hoops
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In case you missed it. Hope Center for Kids has open summer enrollment programs for kids in kindergarten to 12th grade! June 12th will be their 21st annual Golf Classic event you can register for on HopeCenterforKids.com. They are asking the community to get involved with Hope through membership, volunteering, and/or sponsorship. Learn more about them in todays interview!

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in central Omaha ATM skimming incident
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Judge postpones detention ruling for Omaha Councilman Palermo, retired OPD captain
Gov. Pillen signs Nebraska’s permitless conceal carry bill
The woman convicted of hitting and killing Dale Schuman's daughter on Halloween night last year...
Omaha woman sentenced to probation for fatal hit-and-run, victim’s family offers forgiveness
A single shot was fired at a DCSO deputy during a standoff in Elkhorn Tuesday night, April 25,...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigating Tuesday night standoff in Elkhorn

Latest News

Omaha Everyday: Hope Center for Kids
Omaha Everyday: Hope Center for Kids
Omaha Everyday: 4 Paths Acupuncture
Omaha Everyday: 4 Paths Acupuncture
Omaha Everyday: 4 Paths Acupuncture
Omaha Everyday: 4 Paths Acupuncture
Omaha Everyday: United Healthcare
Omaha Everyday: United Healthcare