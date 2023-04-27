Omaha businesses share concerns with transgender care bill

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some business leaders in Omaha worry that a bill in the Legislature could do long-term economic damage to the state.

LB574 would limit healthcare options for transgender youth.

“One of the challenges that we have had for a good deal of time is being able to attract and retain enough qualified workforce to meet the needs of business,” said Allen Fredrickson, the Founder and CEO of Signature Performance, Inc.

Fredrickson said that challenge is potentially being made greater.

He said a letter drafted to Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen and other lawmakers outlines how the implementation of LB574 could severely impact Nebraska businesses in recruiting and retaining young, qualified workers.

Fredrickson said nearly 80 Nebraska business owners have signed the letter so far.

“I believe legislation like this presents a barrier to make it harder it’s already difficult enough. This workforce issue extends well beyond Nebraska, it’s a national issue,” Fredrickson said. “And one of the things that I think it’s important for us to do is to have and environment and a reputation of being welcoming, loving, belonging and inclusive.”

The Omaha Chamber of Commerce is also concerned about the bill’s long-term ramifications, that young people will leave the state or not relocate to Nebraska to work and that businesses will suffer.

In a statement, the Chamber’s leaders write: “We want our state to remain a great place that is supportive and inclusive, with a focus on creating the best environment to do business and live. And we want the entire country to know that Nebraska, in fact, for everyone.”

Fredrickson echoes the chamber’s statement.

“So that people that are here feel like they are wanted, heard and respected and for people that are considering coming here, they have the same feelings and impressions about our state,” he said.

Fredrickson said it’s an issue that impacts all generations across the state, but wonders if the bill’s supporters have considered the impact on Nebraska’s workforce in the future.

“Have they deeply thought about what this does? To me, there are so many more impactful and positive policy decisions that they could be working on. For me, this has no business upside that I’m able to see. But it does have what I think are fairly significant consequences,” he said.

A spokesman With the Omaha Chamber of Commerce tells us he’s heard some lawmakers are reconsidering their votes on the bill.

LB574 had already passed two readings in the Unicameral.

