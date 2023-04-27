Nebraska legislators resume debate on abortion bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The second round of debate over a controversial abortion bill resumes Thursday.

LB626 would ban abortions once cardiac activity is detected from an ultrasound, which is usually around 6 weeks.

One of the bill’s co-sponsors, Sen. Merv Riepe has filed an amendment to change the ban to 12 weeks.

Currently in Nebraska, abortion is legal up until 20 weeks.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.