Man arrested for role in hit-and-run on UNMC campus

UNMC safety officials need your help finding the driver of this vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday afternoon.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The UNO Department of Public Safety says one man has been arrested in connection with a pedestrian hit-and-run crash last week.

The collision was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 42nd Street and Dewey Circle Wednesday, April 19. The driver struck a pedestrian and left the scene southbound.

Jordan Phillips, 21
Jordan Phillips, 21(Douglas County Corrections)

UNO safety officials identified the driver as 21-year-old Jordan Phillips. He was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail.

