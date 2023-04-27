Man arrested for role in hit-and-run on UNMC campus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The UNO Department of Public Safety says one man has been arrested in connection with a pedestrian hit-and-run crash last week.

The collision was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 42nd Street and Dewey Circle Wednesday, April 19. The driver struck a pedestrian and left the scene southbound.

Jordan Phillips, 21 (Douglas County Corrections)

UNO safety officials identified the driver as 21-year-old Jordan Phillips. He was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail.

