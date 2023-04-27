We are Local
Lefler Middle School evacuated and dismissed early due to gas leak

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lefler Middle School students were evacuated and dismissed Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak, Lincoln Public Schools said.

In a recent tweet, LPS said the middle school was dismissed early.

Lefler Middle School said a contractor hit a gas line outside of the school and out of an abundance of caution Lincoln Fire and Rescue evacuated the school. As of now, no one is allowed to return to the building.

The Lefler students will be temporarily moved to Holmes Elementary School near S 52nd and Sumner Streets and LPS will provide lunch to all students and make sure they have a meal.

Once all students are checked in, they will begin dismissing at approximately 12:30 p.m. if students have parent permission, Lefler Middle School said.

Lefler Middle School is informing the public:

  • DO NOT GO TO LEFLER as we are not there.
  • Your child can stay at Holmes Elementary until the end of the school day.
  • If your child is walking home from school, you can call the Holmes office at (402)436-1143 after 12:30 and notify the staff. Your child will then be released to walk home. They may not have their personal items.
  • If you plan to pick your child, you can come to Holmes Elementary at 4230 Sumner Street and we will release your child to you.

Their staff is busy handling the situation and are not immediately available to answer calls now. Parents are urged to contact them after 12:30 p.m.

