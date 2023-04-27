We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Rain and cooler weather behind our Friday front

Emily's Thursday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warm Thursday we’re already looking ahead to changes this evening ahead of an approaching cold front. We’ll stay mild but cloudy with the chance for a shower to the NW near Norfolk late tonight... otherwise rain chances hold off.

The mild trend comes to a halt as a cold front passes through Friday morning to early afternoon with our next low pressure system. This drop us back to the upper 50s and comes with chances for on and off showers in the morning through about 3-4PM in the Metro. We may even have a stray thunderstorm or two.

Rain chances
Rain chances(wowt)
Friday highs
Friday highs(wowt)

In general we won’t see much moisture with this system, .1″-.25″ for most, but where we see thunderstorms we may see up to .5″.

Rain potential
Rain potential(wowt)

The forecast will be less pleasant through the weekend thanks to this system. Gusty winds will reach to the 30s and 40s and our high of 70Saturday won’t feel quite as pleasant thanks to this... however, we won’t get very windy until after 3 PM so take advantage of the calmer first half of the day. We’ll cool down again Sunday with a chance for a stray shower. Highs make a steady climb back to the 70s through next work week.

The Next Big Thing: Plan on a cooler day and showers Friday!
The Next Big Thing: Plan on a cooler day and showers Friday!(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in central Omaha ATM skimming incident
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Judge postpones detention ruling for Omaha Councilman Palermo, retired OPD captain
Damage to the clubhouse at Omaha's Warren Swigert Golf Course, April 26, 2023.
Omaha golf course closed due to clubhouse damage
Omaha Police: passenger dies in single-vehicle crash, driver flees scene
State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha
Ethics complaint filed against Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt

Latest News

Emily's Thursday night forecast
Blustery winds return for the weekend after some Friday showers
Showers move through on Friday with blustery weekend
Mostly cloudy and mild with cooler temps and showers for Friday