Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Rain and cooler weather behind our Friday front

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warm Thursday we’re already looking ahead to changes this evening ahead of an approaching cold front. We’ll stay mild but cloudy with the chance for a shower to the NW near Norfolk late tonight... otherwise rain chances hold off.

The mild trend comes to a halt as a cold front passes through Friday morning to early afternoon with our next low pressure system. This drop us back to the upper 50s and comes with chances for on and off showers in the morning through about 3-4PM in the Metro. We may even have a stray thunderstorm or two.

Rain chances (wowt)

Friday highs (wowt)

In general we won’t see much moisture with this system, .1″-.25″ for most, but where we see thunderstorms we may see up to .5″.

Rain potential (wowt)

The forecast will be less pleasant through the weekend thanks to this system. Gusty winds will reach to the 30s and 40s and our high of 70Saturday won’t feel quite as pleasant thanks to this... however, we won’t get very windy until after 3 PM so take advantage of the calmer first half of the day. We’ll cool down again Sunday with a chance for a stray shower. Highs make a steady climb back to the 70s through next work week.

The Next Big Thing: Plan on a cooler day and showers Friday! (wowt)

