Do Good Days: More than 1,700 volunteers turned out to help Omaha and Iowa nonprofits

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa released the final results of the Do Good Days initiative.

Do Good Days aims to see volunteers support local nonprofits. Last week was National Volunteer Week and SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa helped organizations find critically-needed volunteers throughout the metro.

More than 1,700 people signed up to volunteer during Do Good Days.

“Volunteerism is philanthropy, and the recent pandemic interrupted the flow of volunteers to local organizations,” said Teresa Mardesen, the executive director of SHARE Omaha. “We wanted Do Good Days to lift up and rejuvenate volunteerism for the benefit of nonprofits across the community. The national value of a volunteer hour is $29.95 so volunteers provide a very valuable service, enhance a nonprofit’s bottom line, and allow them to stay focused on their mission.”

“The Community Foundation for Western Iowa is thrilled to provide this dynamic online resource for our nonprofit partners in western Iowa so they can engage and connect with people who want to have an impact in their communities,” said Donna Dostal, the CEO of the Community Foundation for Western Iowa. “The main objective of the Community Foundation is to help build nonprofit capacity and sustainability through education, supportive resources, and collaboration. SHARE Iowa is a wonderful combination of these resources.”

SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa shared some of the ways volunteers helped make a difference:

Volunteers for MasterSingers Omaha prepared music for their next concert

Volunteers for MICAH House prepped and served dinner meals to about 80 people

Volunteers for Made New Makerspace cleared out the mobile makerspace, which is now ready to prep for the summer

Volunteers for Wildlife Rescue Team transported and rehabbed animals

Volunteers for Hands Hearts and Paws showed 12 dogs at a fundraiser event

Volunteers for CASA for Douglas County filled 50 Project Hope Packs and hauled away 2,200 pounds of furniture

Volunteers for Angels Among Us packed 25 bags

Volunteers for The Kim Foundation wrote over 200 positive messages for 10 school mental health awareness boards

Volunteer for Down Syndrome Alliance provided 10 hours of peer-to-peer support during programming, planted two flower pots, cleared two parking lots and entryways of trash, and turned 650 square feet of green space into an outdoor exploration space.

Volunteers for Kids Can read to infants, toddlers and preschoolers

Volunteers for Youth Emergency Services organized the donation closet, cleaned the Street Outreach, detailed the vans, and connected with local youth and young adults

Volunteers for Omaha Permaculture picked up windblown trash on 4 vacant lots and their 8-acre headquarters, filling a 16-foot dump trailer

Volunteers for Nebraska Diaper Bank wrapped 33,920 diapers, which will serve 565 babies

Volunteers for The Durham Museum created 60 thank you bags for attendees of their volunteer appreciation dinner, helped serve special donut/coffee treats for year-round museum volunteers and sorted several hundred LEGO in preparation for summer camps

Volunteers for Prospect Hill Historic Cemetery provided guided tours as well as a demonstration of gravesite repair and reconstruction

Volunteers for Release, Inc sorted and put away clothing; this was the first time in a long time that they were caught up with clothing organization

Volunteers for Omaha Home for Boys prepared 269 beef and bean burritos and 265 breakfast burritos and distributed them to OHB clients; assembled 4 picnic tables, 6 rocking chairs and one glider bench; organized a hygiene storage area and a storage area for bedding, dishes, housewares, clothing and more

Volunteers for No More Empty Pots packed around 100 CSA produce boxes

Volunteers for QLI helped residents create over 30 garden paver stones, and put down over 50 yards of mulch

Volunteers for Siena Francis House cooked dinner for 400 people and helped serve almost 3,000 meals

Volunteers for New Visions Homeless Services weeded the garden, laid landscape fabric and mulch, painted artwork, prepared and served meals, and sorted and clothing and donations

Volunteer opportunities are available year-round through SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa.

